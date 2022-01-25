Zano One Day Volume Reaches $124,471.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Zano has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $124,471.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00099135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.62 or 0.99388105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00244292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00337923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00150196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,036,040 coins and its circulating supply is 11,006,540 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

