Zap Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $38,216.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

