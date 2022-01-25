ZClassic Price Hits $0.0836 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $776,827.99 and approximately $4,948.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00246901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00077824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00094472 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.