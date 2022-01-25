Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,331 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $19.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $758.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

