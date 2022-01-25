Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00243656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00077875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00094791 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.