ZelaaPayAE Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,914.06 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $169,914.06 and approximately $211,518.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015860 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

