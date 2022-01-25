Zeno Research LLC Buys New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. BCE accounts for approximately 5.7% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,940,000 after purchasing an additional 248,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. 19,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

