Zeno Research LLC Grows Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Zeno Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up 1.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,696,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,247. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

