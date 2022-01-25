Zeno Research LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Zeno Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 3.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC owned about 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

