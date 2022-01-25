Zeno Research LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Outfront Media makes up 2.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zeno Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

