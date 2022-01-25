Zeno Research LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.81. The stock had a trading volume of 434,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,543. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,815 shares of company stock valued at $144,109,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

