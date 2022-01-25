Zeno Research LLC Invests $5.94 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 4.7% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 41,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

