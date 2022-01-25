Zeno Research LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Rogers Communications makes up 5.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 87,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,236,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

RCI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

