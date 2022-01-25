Zeno Research LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Cogent Communications comprises about 2.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zeno Research LLC owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

