Zeno Research LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 273,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

