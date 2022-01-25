Zeno Research LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000. Netflix comprises approximately 6.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.39.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.85. 197,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,253. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

