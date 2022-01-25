Zeno Research LLC Purchases Shares of 25,695 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. American Tower makes up 5.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,378. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.