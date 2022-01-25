Zeno Research LLC Sells 47,978 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zeno Research LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,978 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 621,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 8,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

