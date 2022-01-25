Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.6% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 568,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.