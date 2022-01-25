Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 10.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.31 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Approximately 4,253,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,890,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £69.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.40.

About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

