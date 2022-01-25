ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,901.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $17,901.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

