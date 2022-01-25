Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

