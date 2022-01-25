Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.
ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.