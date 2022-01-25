Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

