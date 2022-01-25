Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 31,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,423,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.
ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
