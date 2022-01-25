Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 31,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,423,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

