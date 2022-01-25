Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Zoetis worth $274,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

