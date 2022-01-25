ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 824.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,601,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

