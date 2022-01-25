Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.28% of Zscaler worth $464,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.28. 15,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,024. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

