ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $17,660.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.46 or 0.06612911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.32 or 0.99968010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049658 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

