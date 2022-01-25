ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 241,294 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

