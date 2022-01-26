$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 489,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,062. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

