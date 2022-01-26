-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

