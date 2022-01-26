-$0.08 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,163 shares of company stock worth $645,294. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

