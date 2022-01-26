-$0.12 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 328,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

