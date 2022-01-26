-$0.12 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 34.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

SEEL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.