$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenneco reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TEN opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

