-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

MediWound stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,374. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.