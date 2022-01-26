-$0.17 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 76,300,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,347,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

