-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.