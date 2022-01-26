-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

