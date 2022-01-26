-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.