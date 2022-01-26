-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

PCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,186. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

