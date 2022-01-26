$0.20 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 592,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

