$0.32 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

