$0.34 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

