$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.42.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.32. 274,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,851. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.