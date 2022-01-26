-$0.67 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 34,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,091. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

