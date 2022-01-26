$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 1,662,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

