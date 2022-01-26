$0.82 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 163,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.