$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 44,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

