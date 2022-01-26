$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 1,518,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,973. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

