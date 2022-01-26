$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

